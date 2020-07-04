Coming Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon 1/22/19. Please respect their privacy and do not disturb. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1305 Rusdell Drive have any available units?
1305 Rusdell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 1305 Rusdell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Rusdell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Rusdell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Rusdell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Rusdell Drive offer parking?
No, 1305 Rusdell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Rusdell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Rusdell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Rusdell Drive have a pool?
No, 1305 Rusdell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Rusdell Drive have accessible units?
No, 1305 Rusdell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Rusdell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Rusdell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Rusdell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Rusdell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
