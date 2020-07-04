All apartments in Irving
1273 TIOGA Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

1273 TIOGA Drive

1273 Tioga Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1273 Tioga Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

garage
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
East facing, well maintained 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, huge kitchen with a fireplace. Walk to Hollywood Theatres, grocery store, park, restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1273 TIOGA Drive have any available units?
1273 TIOGA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1273 TIOGA Drive have?
Some of 1273 TIOGA Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1273 TIOGA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1273 TIOGA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1273 TIOGA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1273 TIOGA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1273 TIOGA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1273 TIOGA Drive offers parking.
Does 1273 TIOGA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1273 TIOGA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1273 TIOGA Drive have a pool?
No, 1273 TIOGA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1273 TIOGA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1273 TIOGA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1273 TIOGA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1273 TIOGA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

