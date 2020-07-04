Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1273 TIOGA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1273 TIOGA Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1273 TIOGA Drive
1273 Tioga Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1273 Tioga Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch
Amenities
garage
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
East facing, well maintained 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, huge kitchen with a fireplace. Walk to Hollywood Theatres, grocery store, park, restaurants and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1273 TIOGA Drive have any available units?
1273 TIOGA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1273 TIOGA Drive have?
Some of 1273 TIOGA Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1273 TIOGA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1273 TIOGA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1273 TIOGA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1273 TIOGA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 1273 TIOGA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1273 TIOGA Drive offers parking.
Does 1273 TIOGA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1273 TIOGA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1273 TIOGA Drive have a pool?
No, 1273 TIOGA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1273 TIOGA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1273 TIOGA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1273 TIOGA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1273 TIOGA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oxford Park
5342 Bond St
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI on Riverside
310 Gran Via
Irving, TX 75039
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln
Irving, TX 75062
Jefferson Ridge
5301 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75038
Ridgeview Place
3725 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Colinas Pointe
4300 Rainier St
Irving, TX 75062
Similar Pages
Irving 1 Bedrooms
Irving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly Apartments
Irving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Valley Ranch
Arts District
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Dallas
North Lake College
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas