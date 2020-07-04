All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1213 McHam Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1213 McHam Street
Last updated July 4 2019 at 1:56 AM

1213 McHam Street

1213 Mcham St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Arts District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1213 Mcham St, Irving, TX 75062
Arts District

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable home in Lee Estates. Updated 2016. 3 bedroom, 2.1 baths, plus 2 car attached garage situated on elevated corner lot, with large fenced in backyard. Open floor plan with spacious living room, tile flooring and wood burning fireplace. Kitchen features custom cabs, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal.Central Heating and AC. Full size WD. 20 minutes from Downtown Dallas, conveniently located to schools, shopping, restaurant-retail. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Washer & Dryer are not warranted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 McHam Street have any available units?
1213 McHam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 McHam Street have?
Some of 1213 McHam Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 McHam Street currently offering any rent specials?
1213 McHam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 McHam Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1213 McHam Street is pet friendly.
Does 1213 McHam Street offer parking?
Yes, 1213 McHam Street offers parking.
Does 1213 McHam Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1213 McHam Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 McHam Street have a pool?
No, 1213 McHam Street does not have a pool.
Does 1213 McHam Street have accessible units?
No, 1213 McHam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 McHam Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 McHam Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Gardens of Valley Ranch
430 Red River Trail
Irving, TX 75063
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr
Irving, TX 75060
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas