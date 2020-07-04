1213 McHam Street

Amenities

Adorable home in Lee Estates. Updated 2016. 3 bedroom, 2.1 baths, plus 2 car attached garage situated on elevated corner lot, with large fenced in backyard. Open floor plan with spacious living room, tile flooring and wood burning fireplace. Kitchen features custom cabs, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal.Central Heating and AC. Full size WD. 20 minutes from Downtown Dallas, conveniently located to schools, shopping, restaurant-retail. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Washer & Dryer are not warranted.