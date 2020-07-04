All apartments in Irving
1212 S Story Road
Last updated June 20 2019 at 5:50 PM

1212 S Story Road

1212 South Story Road · No Longer Available
Location

1212 South Story Road, Irving, TX 75060
Lamar Brown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute three bedroom two bath home in established neighborhood! Good sized living and dining area. Kitchen with plenty of storage space. Spacious master bedroom with bath. Other bedrooms are nice sized. Fenced backyard. Convenient location! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 S Story Road have any available units?
1212 S Story Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 S Story Road have?
Some of 1212 S Story Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 S Story Road currently offering any rent specials?
1212 S Story Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 S Story Road pet-friendly?
No, 1212 S Story Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1212 S Story Road offer parking?
Yes, 1212 S Story Road offers parking.
Does 1212 S Story Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 S Story Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 S Story Road have a pool?
No, 1212 S Story Road does not have a pool.
Does 1212 S Story Road have accessible units?
No, 1212 S Story Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 S Story Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 S Story Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
