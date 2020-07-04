All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
1202 Fairmont Street
1202 Fairmont Street

1202 Fairmont Street · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Fairmont Street, Irving, TX 75062
Hillcrest Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN, WOOD TYPE FLOORING, LARGE PRIVATE BACK YARD WITH OVERSIZED SHED AND COVERED PATIO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Fairmont Street have any available units?
1202 Fairmont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 Fairmont Street have?
Some of 1202 Fairmont Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Fairmont Street currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Fairmont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Fairmont Street pet-friendly?
No, 1202 Fairmont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1202 Fairmont Street offer parking?
Yes, 1202 Fairmont Street offers parking.
Does 1202 Fairmont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Fairmont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Fairmont Street have a pool?
No, 1202 Fairmont Street does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Fairmont Street have accessible units?
No, 1202 Fairmont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Fairmont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Fairmont Street has units with dishwashers.

