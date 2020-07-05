---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c5571c9076 ---- Recently renovated spacious apartment with 2 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms. Tile throughout the apartment. Kitchen includes stove & refrigerator. Water included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1201 W Carmen Ave have any available units?
1201 W Carmen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 W Carmen Ave have?
Some of 1201 W Carmen Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 W Carmen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1201 W Carmen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.