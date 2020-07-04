Rent Calculator
120 Highland Drive E
120 Highland Drive E
120 East Highland Drive
Report This Listing
Location
120 East Highland Drive, Irving, TX 75062
Nichols Park
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely redone top to bottom. Hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, new appliances, new plumbing fixtures makes for a new looking home. Available immediately. Refigerator included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 120 Highland Drive E have any available units?
120 Highland Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 120 Highland Drive E have?
Some of 120 Highland Drive E's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 120 Highland Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
120 Highland Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Highland Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 120 Highland Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 120 Highland Drive E offer parking?
No, 120 Highland Drive E does not offer parking.
Does 120 Highland Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Highland Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Highland Drive E have a pool?
No, 120 Highland Drive E does not have a pool.
Does 120 Highland Drive E have accessible units?
No, 120 Highland Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Highland Drive E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Highland Drive E has units with dishwashers.
