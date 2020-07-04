All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 120 Highland Drive E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
120 Highland Drive E
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:12 PM

120 Highland Drive E

120 East Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

120 East Highland Drive, Irving, TX 75062
Nichols Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely redone top to bottom. Hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, new appliances, new plumbing fixtures makes for a new looking home. Available immediately. Refigerator included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Highland Drive E have any available units?
120 Highland Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Highland Drive E have?
Some of 120 Highland Drive E's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Highland Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
120 Highland Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Highland Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 120 Highland Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 120 Highland Drive E offer parking?
No, 120 Highland Drive E does not offer parking.
Does 120 Highland Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Highland Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Highland Drive E have a pool?
No, 120 Highland Drive E does not have a pool.
Does 120 Highland Drive E have accessible units?
No, 120 Highland Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Highland Drive E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Highland Drive E has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford Park
5342 Bond St
Irving, TX 75038
Heritage at Valley Ranch
9805 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Jefferson Park
1127 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas