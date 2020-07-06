All apartments in Irving
115 West Ireland Drive

Location

115 West Ireland Drive, Irving, TX 75062
Nichols Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 West Ireland Drive have any available units?
115 West Ireland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 115 West Ireland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
115 West Ireland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 West Ireland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 West Ireland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 115 West Ireland Drive offer parking?
No, 115 West Ireland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 115 West Ireland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 West Ireland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 West Ireland Drive have a pool?
No, 115 West Ireland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 115 West Ireland Drive have accessible units?
No, 115 West Ireland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 115 West Ireland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 West Ireland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 West Ireland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 West Ireland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

