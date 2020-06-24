All apartments in Irving
1143 Marquis Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:31 AM

1143 Marquis Drive

1143 Marquis Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1143 Marquis Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is a dynamite 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 Marquis Drive have any available units?
1143 Marquis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1143 Marquis Drive have?
Some of 1143 Marquis Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143 Marquis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1143 Marquis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 Marquis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1143 Marquis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1143 Marquis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1143 Marquis Drive offers parking.
Does 1143 Marquis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1143 Marquis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 Marquis Drive have a pool?
No, 1143 Marquis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1143 Marquis Drive have accessible units?
No, 1143 Marquis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 Marquis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1143 Marquis Drive has units with dishwashers.

