Irving, TX
1133 Missy Lane
Last updated March 7 2020 at 1:13 PM

1133 Missy Lane

1133 Missy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1133 Missy Lane, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous FULLY UPDATED 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story townhome FOR LEASE with no HOA. First floor features new vinyl wood plank floors, large living room, kitchen with brand new oven, glass cooktop and built in microwave, with refrigerator included, dining area, half bath, and a garage conversion flex room that can be used as a gameroom - 2nd living area - play room - office - or a 4th bedroom. French doors off dining area lead to a private backyard-courtyard with a covered cedar deck. The second floor features the large master suite with a covered balcony and 2 large secondary bedrooms with another full bathroom. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. No garage but rear driveway has ample room to park. No pets. HURRY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Missy Lane have any available units?
1133 Missy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 Missy Lane have?
Some of 1133 Missy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Missy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Missy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Missy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1133 Missy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1133 Missy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1133 Missy Lane offers parking.
Does 1133 Missy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Missy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Missy Lane have a pool?
No, 1133 Missy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Missy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1133 Missy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Missy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 Missy Lane has units with dishwashers.

