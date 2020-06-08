1133 Missy Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard game room parking garage

Gorgeous FULLY UPDATED 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story townhome FOR LEASE with no HOA. First floor features new vinyl wood plank floors, large living room, kitchen with brand new oven, glass cooktop and built in microwave, with refrigerator included, dining area, half bath, and a garage conversion flex room that can be used as a gameroom - 2nd living area - play room - office - or a 4th bedroom. French doors off dining area lead to a private backyard-courtyard with a covered cedar deck. The second floor features the large master suite with a covered balcony and 2 large secondary bedrooms with another full bathroom. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. No garage but rear driveway has ample room to park. No pets. HURRY!