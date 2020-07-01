All apartments in Irving
1131 Marquis Drive
Last updated October 10 2019 at 9:02 PM

1131 Marquis Drive

1131 Marquis Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1131 Marquis Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 Marquis Drive have any available units?
1131 Marquis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 1131 Marquis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Marquis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Marquis Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1131 Marquis Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1131 Marquis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1131 Marquis Drive offers parking.
Does 1131 Marquis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 Marquis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Marquis Drive have a pool?
No, 1131 Marquis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1131 Marquis Drive have accessible units?
No, 1131 Marquis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Marquis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 Marquis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 Marquis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 Marquis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
