1128 Marquis Drive
Last updated November 15 2019 at 8:30 AM

1128 Marquis Drive

1128 Marquis Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1128 Marquis Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 Marquis Drive have any available units?
1128 Marquis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1128 Marquis Drive have?
Some of 1128 Marquis Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 Marquis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Marquis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Marquis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1128 Marquis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1128 Marquis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1128 Marquis Drive offers parking.
Does 1128 Marquis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 Marquis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Marquis Drive have a pool?
No, 1128 Marquis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Marquis Drive have accessible units?
No, 1128 Marquis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Marquis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1128 Marquis Drive has units with dishwashers.

