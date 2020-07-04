Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1123 Mitchell Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1123 Mitchell Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1123 Mitchell Rd
1123 Mitchell Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1123 Mitchell Road, Irving, TX 75060
Lamar Brown
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Vouchers Accepted..... -
(RLNE4435790)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1123 Mitchell Rd have any available units?
1123 Mitchell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 1123 Mitchell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1123 Mitchell Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 Mitchell Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1123 Mitchell Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 1123 Mitchell Rd offer parking?
No, 1123 Mitchell Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1123 Mitchell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 Mitchell Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 Mitchell Rd have a pool?
No, 1123 Mitchell Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1123 Mitchell Rd have accessible units?
No, 1123 Mitchell Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 Mitchell Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 Mitchell Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 Mitchell Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1123 Mitchell Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Trinity Park Apartments
2700 Rock Island Rd
Irving, TX 75060
Oxford Park
5342 Bond St
Irving, TX 75038
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Asher Park
3149 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Gardens of Valley Ranch
430 Red River Trail
Irving, TX 75063
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr
Irving, TX 75060
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Similar Pages
Irving 1 Bedrooms
Irving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly Apartments
Irving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Valley Ranch
Arts District
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Dallas
North Lake College
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas