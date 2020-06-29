Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1121 Anderson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1121 Anderson Street
Last updated April 17 2019 at 5:58 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1121 Anderson Street
1121 Anderson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Arts District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1121 Anderson Street, Irving, TX 75062
Arts District
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute home, walk to all schools and city park. Very nice and now ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1121 Anderson Street have any available units?
1121 Anderson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 1121 Anderson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Anderson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Anderson Street pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Anderson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 1121 Anderson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Anderson Street offers parking.
Does 1121 Anderson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Anderson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Anderson Street have a pool?
No, 1121 Anderson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Anderson Street have accessible units?
No, 1121 Anderson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Anderson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Anderson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Anderson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 Anderson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Residences at Northgate
4310 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln
Irving, TX 75062
The Blvd
5353 Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Allura
6445 Love Dr
Irving, TX 75039
Similar Pages
Irving 1 Bedrooms
Irving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly Apartments
Irving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Valley Ranch
Arts District
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Dallas
North Lake College
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas