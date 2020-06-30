All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1119 Mohawk Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1119 Mohawk Drive
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:13 PM

1119 Mohawk Drive

1119 Mohawk Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1119 Mohawk Drive, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Quaint 3 Bedroom Home In Irving! Very homey living space with updates. Beautiful kitchen with dark wood cabinets, built- microwave and electric range! Great lighting throughout! Spacious backyard, great for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Mohawk Drive have any available units?
1119 Mohawk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 Mohawk Drive have?
Some of 1119 Mohawk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Mohawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Mohawk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Mohawk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1119 Mohawk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1119 Mohawk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1119 Mohawk Drive offers parking.
Does 1119 Mohawk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 Mohawk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Mohawk Drive have a pool?
No, 1119 Mohawk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Mohawk Drive have accessible units?
No, 1119 Mohawk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Mohawk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1119 Mohawk Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cielo Azul
1826 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Creekwood
4208 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Residences at Northgate
4310 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Eagle Crest
4013 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Colinas Pointe
4300 Rainier St
Irving, TX 75062
WaterRidge
4600 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas