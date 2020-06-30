Quaint 3 Bedroom Home In Irving! Very homey living space with updates. Beautiful kitchen with dark wood cabinets, built- microwave and electric range! Great lighting throughout! Spacious backyard, great for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1119 Mohawk Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
What amenities does 1119 Mohawk Drive have?
Some of 1119 Mohawk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Mohawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Mohawk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.