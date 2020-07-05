All apartments in Irving
1119 Marquis Drive

1119 Marquis Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1119 Marquis Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Charlotte II floorplan is a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. This home offers a split floorplan with an open family/kitchen/dining room space. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Marquis Drive have any available units?
1119 Marquis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 1119 Marquis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Marquis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Marquis Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 Marquis Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1119 Marquis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1119 Marquis Drive offers parking.
Does 1119 Marquis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 Marquis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Marquis Drive have a pool?
No, 1119 Marquis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Marquis Drive have accessible units?
No, 1119 Marquis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Marquis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 Marquis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 Marquis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 Marquis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

