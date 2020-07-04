All apartments in Irving
1115 Marquis Drive
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:35 PM

1115 Marquis Drive

1115 Marquis Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Marquis Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two-car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Marquis Drive have any available units?
1115 Marquis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Marquis Drive have?
Some of 1115 Marquis Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Marquis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Marquis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Marquis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Marquis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1115 Marquis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Marquis Drive offers parking.
Does 1115 Marquis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Marquis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Marquis Drive have a pool?
No, 1115 Marquis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Marquis Drive have accessible units?
No, 1115 Marquis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Marquis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Marquis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

