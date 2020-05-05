1114 W Northgate Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice location close to shopping and Las Colinas.

Hardwood flooring and granite counter tops, open concept in the kitchen. Pet friendly.

Now ready for September move in.

Apply on line. Text John Romeo for the hyperlink to apply on line.