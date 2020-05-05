All apartments in Irving
Last updated October 8 2019 at 10:59 PM

1114 W Northgate Drive

1114 West Northgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1114 West Northgate Drive, Irving, TX 75062
Arts District

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice location close to shopping and Las Colinas.
Hardwood flooring and granite counter tops, open concept in the kitchen. Pet friendly.
Now ready for September move in.
Apply on line. Text John Romeo for the hyperlink to apply on line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 W Northgate Drive have any available units?
1114 W Northgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 W Northgate Drive have?
Some of 1114 W Northgate Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 W Northgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1114 W Northgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 W Northgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 W Northgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1114 W Northgate Drive offer parking?
No, 1114 W Northgate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1114 W Northgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 W Northgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 W Northgate Drive have a pool?
No, 1114 W Northgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1114 W Northgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 1114 W Northgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 W Northgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 W Northgate Drive has units with dishwashers.

