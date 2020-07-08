All apartments in Irving
1112 Cedar Valley Drive N
1112 Cedar Valley Drive N

1112 Cedar Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Cedar Valley Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunningly updated north facing home in Exemplary Coppell ISD that will wow!!. Fully updated gourmet kitchen with refinished cabinets, NEW quartz countertops, mosaic backsplash, porcelain floors, and S.S appliances. Newly updated light fixtures, new hardware, porcelain flooring, fresh paint, and new carpets throughout the home for the modern look. Beautiful vaulted ceiling with crown molding and plantation shutters. Executive study with rich custom cabinetry, wood cross beamed ceiling and French doors. A private master is luxurious with ensuite, new marble countertops, new fixtures, hardware, and porcelain tile floor. The backyard is a secluded oasis with lush landscaping & ample room for a large gathering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Cedar Valley Drive N have any available units?
1112 Cedar Valley Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 Cedar Valley Drive N have?
Some of 1112 Cedar Valley Drive N's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Cedar Valley Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Cedar Valley Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Cedar Valley Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 1112 Cedar Valley Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1112 Cedar Valley Drive N offer parking?
No, 1112 Cedar Valley Drive N does not offer parking.
Does 1112 Cedar Valley Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Cedar Valley Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Cedar Valley Drive N have a pool?
No, 1112 Cedar Valley Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Cedar Valley Drive N have accessible units?
No, 1112 Cedar Valley Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Cedar Valley Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 Cedar Valley Drive N has units with dishwashers.

