1112 Cedar Valley Drive N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Stunningly updated north facing home in Exemplary Coppell ISD that will wow!!. Fully updated gourmet kitchen with refinished cabinets, NEW quartz countertops, mosaic backsplash, porcelain floors, and S.S appliances. Newly updated light fixtures, new hardware, porcelain flooring, fresh paint, and new carpets throughout the home for the modern look. Beautiful vaulted ceiling with crown molding and plantation shutters. Executive study with rich custom cabinetry, wood cross beamed ceiling and French doors. A private master is luxurious with ensuite, new marble countertops, new fixtures, hardware, and porcelain tile floor. The backyard is a secluded oasis with lush landscaping & ample room for a large gathering.