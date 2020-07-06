Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1111 Pedernales Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1111 Pedernales Trail
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:13 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1111 Pedernales Trail
1111 Pedernales Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1111 Pedernales Trail, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
House for rent!!! pool included!! 4 bed 3 bath... Open floor plan.. easy application ........
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1111 Pedernales Trail have any available units?
1111 Pedernales Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1111 Pedernales Trail have?
Some of 1111 Pedernales Trail's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1111 Pedernales Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Pedernales Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Pedernales Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Pedernales Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 1111 Pedernales Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Pedernales Trail offers parking.
Does 1111 Pedernales Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Pedernales Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Pedernales Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1111 Pedernales Trail has a pool.
Does 1111 Pedernales Trail have accessible units?
No, 1111 Pedernales Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Pedernales Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 Pedernales Trail has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy
Irving, TX 75039
Residences at Northgate
4310 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Aleo at North Glen Apartments by Cortland
7904 N Glen Dr
Irving, TX 75063
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161
Irving, TX 75039
Ridgeview Place
3725 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Colinas Pointe
4300 Rainier St
Irving, TX 75062
Ladera Ranch
3303 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Similar Pages
Irving 1 Bedrooms
Irving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly Apartments
Irving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Valley Ranch
Arts District
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Dallas
North Lake College
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas