Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1111 Oakland Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1111 Oakland Drive
1111 Oakland Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1111 Oakland Dr, Irving, TX 75060
Amenities
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
Move in Ready
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1111 Oakland Drive have any available units?
1111 Oakland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 1111 Oakland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Oakland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Oakland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Oakland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 1111 Oakland Drive offer parking?
No, 1111 Oakland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1111 Oakland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Oakland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Oakland Drive have a pool?
No, 1111 Oakland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Oakland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1111 Oakland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Oakland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Oakland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Oakland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Oakland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
