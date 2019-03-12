All apartments in Irving
1111 Marquis Drive
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:41 PM

1111 Marquis Drive

1111 Marquis Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Marquis Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Marquis Drive have any available units?
1111 Marquis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 1111 Marquis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Marquis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Marquis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Marquis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1111 Marquis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Marquis Drive offers parking.
Does 1111 Marquis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Marquis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Marquis Drive have a pool?
No, 1111 Marquis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Marquis Drive have accessible units?
No, 1111 Marquis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Marquis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Marquis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Marquis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Marquis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

