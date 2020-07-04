Rent Calculator
111 Bowman Street
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:21 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
111 Bowman Street
111 Bowman Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
111 Bowman Street, Irving, TX 75060
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Bungalow - Immaculately Clean * 4 bedroom 2 bath rental * Easy access to major freeways and shopping * Updated, great neighborhood * Pet Fee may apply
(RLNE5157817)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 111 Bowman Street have any available units?
111 Bowman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 111 Bowman Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 Bowman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Bowman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Bowman Street is pet friendly.
Does 111 Bowman Street offer parking?
No, 111 Bowman Street does not offer parking.
Does 111 Bowman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Bowman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Bowman Street have a pool?
No, 111 Bowman Street does not have a pool.
Does 111 Bowman Street have accessible units?
No, 111 Bowman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Bowman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Bowman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Bowman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Bowman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
