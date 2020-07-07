Rent Calculator
1109 Colony Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1109 Colony Drive
1109 Colony Drive
No Longer Available
1109 Colony Drive, Irving, TX 75061
Del Paseo
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
parking
garage
4 bedroom, 2 bath , 2 car garage home in the Hospital District of Irving. Clean and ready to move in with
fresh paint inside and new carpet.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 1109 Colony Drive have any available units?
1109 Colony Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1109 Colony Drive have?
Some of 1109 Colony Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1109 Colony Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Colony Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Colony Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1109 Colony Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 1109 Colony Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Colony Drive offers parking.
Does 1109 Colony Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Colony Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Colony Drive have a pool?
No, 1109 Colony Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Colony Drive have accessible units?
No, 1109 Colony Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Colony Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 Colony Drive has units with dishwashers.
