All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1108 Marquis Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1108 Marquis Drive
Last updated November 15 2019 at 8:30 AM

1108 Marquis Drive

1108 Marquis Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1108 Marquis Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Marquis Drive have any available units?
1108 Marquis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 Marquis Drive have?
Some of 1108 Marquis Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Marquis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Marquis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Marquis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Marquis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1108 Marquis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Marquis Drive offers parking.
Does 1108 Marquis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Marquis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Marquis Drive have a pool?
No, 1108 Marquis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Marquis Drive have accessible units?
No, 1108 Marquis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Marquis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 Marquis Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estrada Oaks
2115 Estrada Pkwy
Irving, TX 75061
Asher Park
3149 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln
Irving, TX 75062
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Colinas Pointe
4300 Rainier St
Irving, TX 75062

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas