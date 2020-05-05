All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1106 Marquis Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1106 Marquis Drive
Last updated February 5 2020 at 9:03 AM

1106 Marquis Drive

1106 Marquis Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1106 Marquis Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Marquis Drive have any available units?
1106 Marquis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 Marquis Drive have?
Some of 1106 Marquis Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Marquis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Marquis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Marquis Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 Marquis Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1106 Marquis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1106 Marquis Drive offers parking.
Does 1106 Marquis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Marquis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Marquis Drive have a pool?
No, 1106 Marquis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Marquis Drive have accessible units?
No, 1106 Marquis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Marquis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Marquis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Oxford Park
5342 Bond St
Irving, TX 75038
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
The Blvd
5353 Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr
Irving, TX 75060
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Ladera Ranch
3303 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75062

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas