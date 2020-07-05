All apartments in Irving
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:45 AM

1104 Marquis Drive

1104 Marquis Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Marquis Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Charlotte II floorplan is a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 baths, one-story home with lots of charm. This plan has a small front porch and a small patio in the back. As you enter, you walk into your spacious family room with a view to the dining area. The master suite is tucked in the back with its private master bath and a nice walk-in closet. The other bedrooms are the same size and have close access to a separate bathroom. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two-car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Marquis Drive have any available units?
1104 Marquis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 Marquis Drive have?
Some of 1104 Marquis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Marquis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Marquis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Marquis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Marquis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1104 Marquis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Marquis Drive offers parking.
Does 1104 Marquis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Marquis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Marquis Drive have a pool?
No, 1104 Marquis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Marquis Drive have accessible units?
No, 1104 Marquis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Marquis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 Marquis Drive has units with dishwashers.

