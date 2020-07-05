All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1103 Marquis Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1103 Marquis Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:37 AM

1103 Marquis Drive

1103 Marquis Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1103 Marquis Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 Marquis Drive have any available units?
1103 Marquis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 1103 Marquis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Marquis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Marquis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1103 Marquis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1103 Marquis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1103 Marquis Drive offers parking.
Does 1103 Marquis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 Marquis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Marquis Drive have a pool?
No, 1103 Marquis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1103 Marquis Drive have accessible units?
No, 1103 Marquis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Marquis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 Marquis Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1103 Marquis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1103 Marquis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cielo Azul
1826 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo
Irving, TX 75039
Aleo at North Glen Apartments by Cortland
7904 N Glen Dr
Irving, TX 75063
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Ladera Ranch
3303 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75062

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas