10553 Chaucer Hill Lane
Last updated December 17 2019 at 3:38 AM

10553 Chaucer Hill Lane

10553 Chaucer Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10553 Chaucer Hill Lane, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome within COPPELL ISD! Open floor plan with fabulous kitchen, stainless steel appliances including gas cooktop, convection oven, microwave, dishwasher, and fridge, granite counters and tile floors. Large size bedrooms. Master Bath has granite counters, garden tub, shower. Water Purifier installed. Owner pays HOA. Close to restaurants, shopping, easy access to major highways 114, 635,121 and George Bush Turnpike.15 minutes to DFW International Airport.
AMENITIES - Refrigerator, Water Purifier, Sky Light, Granite Counter Tops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10553 Chaucer Hill Lane have any available units?
10553 Chaucer Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 10553 Chaucer Hill Lane have?
Some of 10553 Chaucer Hill Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10553 Chaucer Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10553 Chaucer Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10553 Chaucer Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10553 Chaucer Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 10553 Chaucer Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10553 Chaucer Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 10553 Chaucer Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10553 Chaucer Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10553 Chaucer Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 10553 Chaucer Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10553 Chaucer Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 10553 Chaucer Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10553 Chaucer Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10553 Chaucer Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.

