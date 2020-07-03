All apartments in Irving
Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:03 AM

10549 Chaucer Hill Lane

10549 Chaucer Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10549 Chaucer Hill Lane, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COPPELL ISD! Low Maintenance, upscale 3 BR, 2.5 BA townhome w brick & stone exterior. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED! Fabulous upgraded kitchen w SS Frigidaire Professional appliances incl 5 burner gas cooktop, convection oven, dishwasher, and fridge, above & under cabinet lighting, granite counters, glass tile backsplash, porcelain tile floors. Master BA has granite counters, garden tub, shower, and skylight providing lots of natural light. Hardwoods in common areas down, wrought iron balusters on staircase. 16 SEER HVAC, radiant barrier, low-e windows for low utilities. Owner pays HOA. Close to restaurants, shopping, easy access to PGBT, 114, 635 and Highway 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10549 Chaucer Hill Lane have any available units?
10549 Chaucer Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 10549 Chaucer Hill Lane have?
Some of 10549 Chaucer Hill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10549 Chaucer Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10549 Chaucer Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10549 Chaucer Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10549 Chaucer Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 10549 Chaucer Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10549 Chaucer Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 10549 Chaucer Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10549 Chaucer Hill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10549 Chaucer Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 10549 Chaucer Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10549 Chaucer Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 10549 Chaucer Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10549 Chaucer Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10549 Chaucer Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.

