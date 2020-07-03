10549 Chaucer Hill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

COPPELL ISD! Low Maintenance, upscale 3 BR, 2.5 BA townhome w brick & stone exterior. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED! Fabulous upgraded kitchen w SS Frigidaire Professional appliances incl 5 burner gas cooktop, convection oven, dishwasher, and fridge, above & under cabinet lighting, granite counters, glass tile backsplash, porcelain tile floors. Master BA has granite counters, garden tub, shower, and skylight providing lots of natural light. Hardwoods in common areas down, wrought iron balusters on staircase. 16 SEER HVAC, radiant barrier, low-e windows for low utilities. Owner pays HOA. Close to restaurants, shopping, easy access to PGBT, 114, 635 and Highway 121.