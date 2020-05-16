Rent Calculator
Irving, TX
/
105 Senter Valley Road
105 Senter Valley Road
105 Senter Valley Road
No Longer Available
Location
105 Senter Valley Road, Irving, TX 75060
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,932 square feet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 Senter Valley Road have any available units?
105 Senter Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 105 Senter Valley Road have?
Some of 105 Senter Valley Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 105 Senter Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
105 Senter Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Senter Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 105 Senter Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 105 Senter Valley Road offer parking?
Yes, 105 Senter Valley Road offers parking.
Does 105 Senter Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Senter Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Senter Valley Road have a pool?
No, 105 Senter Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 105 Senter Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 105 Senter Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Senter Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Senter Valley Road has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
