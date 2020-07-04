Rent Calculator
1022 Vera Court
1022 Vera Court
1022 Vera Ct
·
No Longer Available
Location
1022 Vera Ct, Irving, TX 75060
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
updated inside... Spacious inside... super easy application!!!! 4 bed 2 bath... open concept. Close to irving shopping.. Easy application process....... Big backyard....Free Internet....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1022 Vera Court have any available units?
1022 Vera Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1022 Vera Court have?
Some of 1022 Vera Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1022 Vera Court currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Vera Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Vera Court pet-friendly?
No, 1022 Vera Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 1022 Vera Court offer parking?
No, 1022 Vera Court does not offer parking.
Does 1022 Vera Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Vera Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Vera Court have a pool?
No, 1022 Vera Court does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Vera Court have accessible units?
No, 1022 Vera Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Vera Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 Vera Court has units with dishwashers.
