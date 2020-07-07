All apartments in Irving
1021 Lexington Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

1021 Lexington Drive

1021 Lexington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1021 Lexington Drive, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

carport
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
carport
parking
FOR RENT. Three bedroom ranch-style home with double carport. Large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Lexington Drive have any available units?
1021 Lexington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 1021 Lexington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Lexington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Lexington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Lexington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1021 Lexington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Lexington Drive offers parking.
Does 1021 Lexington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Lexington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Lexington Drive have a pool?
No, 1021 Lexington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Lexington Drive have accessible units?
No, 1021 Lexington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Lexington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 Lexington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 Lexington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 Lexington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

