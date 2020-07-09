1020 Vera Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking

If you see this ad, it is *** still available***.

*** Serious *** inquiries ONLY.

*** Must *** answer all questions listed at the bottom...



Great Large House with Granite Counter tops! Wood looking tile floors in most rooms! Washer/Dryer connections. Great Newer stainless steel dish washer! Double door stainless steel refrigerator.



Unit has large open living space, 3 nicely sized bedrooms, 2 full baths and huge bonus room can be an additional living, game room, office area or 4th bed room. Huge fenced backyard with mature trees and small covered porch area. This property has a lot to offer!



Please answer these questions in your inquiry...

1. Why are you moving?

2. When do you plan on moving in?

3. What is your monthly income?

4. Can I ask for references from your former landlords and employer?

5. Will you submit a rental application and consent to a credit and background check?

6. Do you have Pets?

7. Anyone in household smoke?

8. How many people will be living in the apartment?