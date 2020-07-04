All apartments in Irving
10102 Green Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10102 Green Court

10102 Green Ct · No Longer Available
Location

10102 Green Ct, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10102 Green Court have any available units?
10102 Green Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 10102 Green Court have?
Some of 10102 Green Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10102 Green Court currently offering any rent specials?
10102 Green Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10102 Green Court pet-friendly?
No, 10102 Green Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 10102 Green Court offer parking?
Yes, 10102 Green Court offers parking.
Does 10102 Green Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10102 Green Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10102 Green Court have a pool?
No, 10102 Green Court does not have a pool.
Does 10102 Green Court have accessible units?
No, 10102 Green Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10102 Green Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10102 Green Court has units with dishwashers.

