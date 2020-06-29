Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1006 Vera Court
Last updated August 20 2019 at 6:40 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1006 Vera Court
1006 Vera Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Irving
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location
1006 Vera Ct, Irving, TX 75060
Amenities
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available September 1st. Nice half Duplex, fresh paint and new carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1006 Vera Court have any available units?
1006 Vera Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 1006 Vera Court currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Vera Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Vera Court pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Vera Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 1006 Vera Court offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Vera Court offers parking.
Does 1006 Vera Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Vera Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Vera Court have a pool?
No, 1006 Vera Court does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Vera Court have accessible units?
No, 1006 Vera Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Vera Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Vera Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Vera Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 Vera Court does not have units with air conditioning.
