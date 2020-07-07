All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
1006 Bunn Drive
1006 Bunn Drive

1006 Bunn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Bunn Drive, Irving, TX 75061
Barton Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Bunn Drive have any available units?
1006 Bunn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 1006 Bunn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Bunn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Bunn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Bunn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Bunn Drive offer parking?
No, 1006 Bunn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1006 Bunn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Bunn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Bunn Drive have a pool?
No, 1006 Bunn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Bunn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1006 Bunn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Bunn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Bunn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Bunn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 Bunn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

