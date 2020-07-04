Rent Calculator
1000 Lamesa Court
1000 Lamesa Court
1000 Lamesa Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
1000 Lamesa Court, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated home in Valley Ranch! 3 spacious bedrooms with ample entertaining or relaxing living areas. Modern design waiting for your interior furniture accent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1000 Lamesa Court have any available units?
1000 Lamesa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 1000 Lamesa Court currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Lamesa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Lamesa Court pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Lamesa Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 1000 Lamesa Court offer parking?
No, 1000 Lamesa Court does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Lamesa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Lamesa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Lamesa Court have a pool?
No, 1000 Lamesa Court does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Lamesa Court have accessible units?
No, 1000 Lamesa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Lamesa Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Lamesa Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Lamesa Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Lamesa Court does not have units with air conditioning.
