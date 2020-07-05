100 Huntersridge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Gem in Pretigious Hackberry Creek Golf Gated Community,This One Story Home is sitted in a Huge Corner Lot, with a Lot of Upgrades, New Chandeliers; in Kitchen, New Built-in Microwave-Oven & New Dishwasher, Spectacular Granite Beakfast Nook Table, Remodeled Bathrooms, New Carpet in All 4 Bedrooms; Double Iron Entrace Door, Limestone Gas Fireplace, Fresh Paint Inside & Outside, Fabulous Open Patio with Built-In Gill, Cooktop, Green Egg & Mini-Fridge in Outdoor Kitchen, New 8 ft Cedar Wood Fence, Brand New Smart Garage Door Opener , and Lot More. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included, but Tenant is reponsible for repairs of them. House is for Lease Unfurnished, pictures are from the last listing