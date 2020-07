Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities game room hot tub

VERY open floor plan! Large open kitchen it includes Large granite island with sink and dishwasher, plenty of counter space and cabinets! High ceilings. Master bedroom is on the main level it includes a large spa like bathroom and walk in closet. The Upstairs loft could be a TV or game room. There are also 3 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Energy efficient due to having 2 thermostats. The yard is large there is plenty of room for entertainment. Call for a showing today!