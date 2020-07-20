Rent Calculator
535 W Metcalfe St
535 West Metcalfe Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
535 West Metcalfe Street, Hutto, TX 78634
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious and roomy in great subdivision. Covered back porch. Close to SH 130. Great schools.
This wont last long. Call today to set up a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 535 W Metcalfe St have any available units?
535 W Metcalfe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hutto, TX
.
What amenities does 535 W Metcalfe St have?
Some of 535 W Metcalfe St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 535 W Metcalfe St currently offering any rent specials?
535 W Metcalfe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 W Metcalfe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 W Metcalfe St is pet friendly.
Does 535 W Metcalfe St offer parking?
Yes, 535 W Metcalfe St offers parking.
Does 535 W Metcalfe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 W Metcalfe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 W Metcalfe St have a pool?
No, 535 W Metcalfe St does not have a pool.
Does 535 W Metcalfe St have accessible units?
No, 535 W Metcalfe St does not have accessible units.
Does 535 W Metcalfe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 W Metcalfe St has units with dishwashers.
Does 535 W Metcalfe St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 535 W Metcalfe St has units with air conditioning.
