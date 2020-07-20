All apartments in Hutto
Find more places like 535 W Metcalfe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hutto, TX
/
535 W Metcalfe St
Last updated May 18 2019 at 7:43 AM

535 W Metcalfe St

535 West Metcalfe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hutto
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

535 West Metcalfe Street, Hutto, TX 78634

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious and roomy in great subdivision. Covered back porch. Close to SH 130. Great schools.

This wont last long. Call today to set up a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 W Metcalfe St have any available units?
535 W Metcalfe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hutto, TX.
What amenities does 535 W Metcalfe St have?
Some of 535 W Metcalfe St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 W Metcalfe St currently offering any rent specials?
535 W Metcalfe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 W Metcalfe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 W Metcalfe St is pet friendly.
Does 535 W Metcalfe St offer parking?
Yes, 535 W Metcalfe St offers parking.
Does 535 W Metcalfe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 W Metcalfe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 W Metcalfe St have a pool?
No, 535 W Metcalfe St does not have a pool.
Does 535 W Metcalfe St have accessible units?
No, 535 W Metcalfe St does not have accessible units.
Does 535 W Metcalfe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 W Metcalfe St has units with dishwashers.
Does 535 W Metcalfe St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 535 W Metcalfe St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Creek
500 Chris Kelley Boulevard
Hutto, TX 78634

Similar Pages

Hutto 1 BedroomsHutto 2 Bedrooms
Hutto 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHutto Apartments with Pools
Hutto Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Copperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX
Manor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TXBrushy Creek, TXBurnet, TXLago Vista, TXBastrop, TXHornsby Bend, TXNolanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District