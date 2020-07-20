All apartments in Hutto
300 Cassandra Dr
300 Cassandra Dr

300 Cassandra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

300 Cassandra Drive, Hutto, TX 78634

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful NEW 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Smart Home in Riverwalk in Hutto - Beautiful NEW 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Smart Home in Riverwalk in Hutto~ Open Floorplan w/High Ceilings & Lots of Natural Lighting ~ Premium Wood Look Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout Main Areas ~ Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops, Mocha Cabinets & Walk-In Pantry in Kitchen ~ Office/Study ~ Large Master w/Double Vanity, Walk-In Shower & Walk-In Closet ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard ~ Full Sprinkler System ~ 2 Car Garage w/Openers ~ Close to Great Schools & 130 for Quick Commute to Major Employers

(RLNE4744665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Cassandra Dr have any available units?
300 Cassandra Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hutto, TX.
What amenities does 300 Cassandra Dr have?
Some of 300 Cassandra Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Cassandra Dr currently offering any rent specials?
300 Cassandra Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Cassandra Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Cassandra Dr is pet friendly.
Does 300 Cassandra Dr offer parking?
Yes, 300 Cassandra Dr offers parking.
Does 300 Cassandra Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Cassandra Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Cassandra Dr have a pool?
No, 300 Cassandra Dr does not have a pool.
Does 300 Cassandra Dr have accessible units?
No, 300 Cassandra Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Cassandra Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Cassandra Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Cassandra Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Cassandra Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
