300 Cassandra Dr

Beautiful NEW 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Smart Home in Riverwalk in Hutto - Beautiful NEW 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Smart Home in Riverwalk in Hutto~ Open Floorplan w/High Ceilings & Lots of Natural Lighting ~ Premium Wood Look Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout Main Areas ~ Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops, Mocha Cabinets & Walk-In Pantry in Kitchen ~ Office/Study ~ Large Master w/Double Vanity, Walk-In Shower & Walk-In Closet ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard ~ Full Sprinkler System ~ 2 Car Garage w/Openers ~ Close to Great Schools & 130 for Quick Commute to Major Employers
(RLNE4744665)