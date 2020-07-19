All apartments in Hutto
222 brown street

222 Brown Street
Location

222 Brown Street, Hutto, TX 78634

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Adorable 3 bed 2 bath home in family friendly Hutto. Updated with hardwood floors in main living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. Available immediately! Call or text for showing information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

