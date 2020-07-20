220 Madison Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Hutto - Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Hutto ~ Open Floorplan w/Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout ~ Large Kitchen w/Breakfast Area ~ Formal Dining/Office or Study ~ Master has Double Vanities, Garden Tub & Separate Shower w/Walk-In Closet ~ Remote Control Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Huge Privacy Fenced Backyard ~ Covered Patio w/Extended Open Patio Area ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener & Extra Storage ~ Whole House Water Softener ~ Close to Schools & Near 130 Toll



(RLNE4504135)