All apartments in Hutto
Find more places like 215 Lidell.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
215 Lidell
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
215 Lidell
215 Lidell Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
215 Lidell Street, Hutto, TX 78634
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 215 Lidell have any available units?
215 Lidell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hutto, TX
.
Is 215 Lidell currently offering any rent specials?
215 Lidell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Lidell pet-friendly?
No, 215 Lidell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hutto
.
Does 215 Lidell offer parking?
Yes, 215 Lidell offers parking.
Does 215 Lidell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Lidell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Lidell have a pool?
No, 215 Lidell does not have a pool.
Does 215 Lidell have accessible units?
No, 215 Lidell does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Lidell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Lidell has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Lidell have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Lidell does not have units with air conditioning.
