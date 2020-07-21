201 Paddington Way

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

*Must See*

Cute home in a sought after neighborhood in Hutto. Wonderful schools and close to parks. Ranch style home with private master bedroom at the back of the house. Perfect family home!