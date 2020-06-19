124 Holmstrom St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym parking garage

Spacious two story home boasts five bedrooms and 2.5 baths, formal dining, breakfast nook, and plenty of storage. Kitchen opens to living area. Large upstairs alcove is versatile and can be used as an exercise room, library or playroom. Bigger than average utility room gives you the extra storage space you need. Master bedroom is on main with double vanity in master bath. Texas size back yard with open patio. Home is close to Hutto Middle School and just minutes from nearby Fritz Park. Easy access to 79 and 130. No pets, please.