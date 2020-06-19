All apartments in Hutto
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:31 AM

124 Holmstrom St.

124 Holmstrom Street · (512) 761-6474
Location

124 Holmstrom Street, Hutto, TX 78634

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2906 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Spacious two story home boasts five bedrooms and 2.5 baths, formal dining, breakfast nook, and plenty of storage. Kitchen opens to living area. Large upstairs alcove is versatile and can be used as an exercise room, library or playroom. Bigger than average utility room gives you the extra storage space you need. Master bedroom is on main with double vanity in master bath. Texas size back yard with open patio. Home is close to Hutto Middle School and just minutes from nearby Fritz Park. Easy access to 79 and 130. No pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Holmstrom St. have any available units?
124 Holmstrom St. has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 124 Holmstrom St. have?
Some of 124 Holmstrom St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Holmstrom St. currently offering any rent specials?
124 Holmstrom St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Holmstrom St. pet-friendly?
No, 124 Holmstrom St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hutto.
Does 124 Holmstrom St. offer parking?
Yes, 124 Holmstrom St. does offer parking.
Does 124 Holmstrom St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Holmstrom St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Holmstrom St. have a pool?
No, 124 Holmstrom St. does not have a pool.
Does 124 Holmstrom St. have accessible units?
No, 124 Holmstrom St. does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Holmstrom St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Holmstrom St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Holmstrom St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 124 Holmstrom St. has units with air conditioning.
