Amenities
122 Bayliss St Available 02/07/20 Updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Hutto - Updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Hutto ~ Vinyl Plank Flooring Upgrade Downstairs/Carpet Upstairs ~ Stainless Appliances ~ Breakfast Area ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Master Downstairs w/Garden Tub, Shower & Walk-In Closet ~ Loft/2nd Living Area/Office ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Large Privacy Fenced Backyard, Backs to Greenbelt ~ Close to Community Pool/Park ~ Walking Distance to Ray Elementary School ~ Near 79 & Toll 130
(RLNE4424077)