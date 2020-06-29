All apartments in Hutto
Hutto, TX
1202 Utopia Ln
Last updated March 4 2020

1202 Utopia Ln

1202 Utopia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Utopia Lane, Hutto, TX 78634

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Well-maintained one story home tucked away in The Enclave at Brushy Creek! - This home offers a totally open floor plan with raised ceilings, a large living room with no carpet and great natural lighting throughout. Fabulous kitchen layout includes all stainless appliances, breakfast bar & walk-in pantry. Over-sized master suite with huge walk-in closet & well-sized secondary bedrooms. Fully fenced private backyard. Great location offers easy access to 130 & 79, Hutto HS, & numerous retail & restaurants.

(RLNE5529985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Utopia Ln have any available units?
1202 Utopia Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hutto, TX.
What amenities does 1202 Utopia Ln have?
Some of 1202 Utopia Ln's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Utopia Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Utopia Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Utopia Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 Utopia Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1202 Utopia Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1202 Utopia Ln offers parking.
Does 1202 Utopia Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Utopia Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Utopia Ln have a pool?
No, 1202 Utopia Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Utopia Ln have accessible units?
No, 1202 Utopia Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Utopia Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 Utopia Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 Utopia Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1202 Utopia Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
