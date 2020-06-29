1202 Utopia Ln

Amenities
Well-maintained one story home tucked away in The Enclave at Brushy Creek! - This home offers a totally open floor plan with raised ceilings, a large living room with no carpet and great natural lighting throughout. Fabulous kitchen layout includes all stainless appliances, breakfast bar & walk-in pantry. Over-sized master suite with huge walk-in closet & well-sized secondary bedrooms. Fully fenced private backyard. Great location offers easy access to 130 & 79, Hutto HS, & numerous retail & restaurants.
