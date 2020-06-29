1202 Utopia Ln

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Well-maintained one story home tucked away in The Enclave at Brushy Creek! - This home offers a totally open floor plan with raised ceilings, a large living room with no carpet and great natural lighting throughout. Fabulous kitchen layout includes all stainless appliances, breakfast bar & walk-in pantry. Over-sized master suite with huge walk-in closet & well-sized secondary bedrooms. Fully fenced private backyard. Great location offers easy access to 130 & 79, Hutto HS, & numerous retail & restaurants.



(RLNE5529985)