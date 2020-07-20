All apartments in Hutto
118 Baldwin St

Location

118 Baldwin Street, Hutto, TX 78634

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bright open floor plan with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom on a cul de sac in the Riverwalk Subdivision! - Bright open floor plan with 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, large yard in a cul de sac. Updated tile, large kitchen with eat in area, formal dining room, game room and great outdoor space. New wood floors in living room. New paint inside and out. Large extended back patio with mature trees. Storage shed/cameras with the property. Just minutes to Stone Hill Shopping center and 130 Toll. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator convey with the property. Located in Riverwalk, 2 community pools, walking trails and Elementary school walking distance. A must see! To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE4937818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

