118 Baldwin St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bright open floor plan with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom on a cul de sac in the Riverwalk Subdivision! - Bright open floor plan with 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, large yard in a cul de sac. Updated tile, large kitchen with eat in area, formal dining room, game room and great outdoor space. New wood floors in living room. New paint inside and out. Large extended back patio with mature trees. Storage shed/cameras with the property. Just minutes to Stone Hill Shopping center and 130 Toll. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator convey with the property. Located in Riverwalk, 2 community pools, walking trails and Elementary school walking distance. A must see!



(RLNE4937818)